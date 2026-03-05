Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,883 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 24,932 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $43,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 212.6% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 0.1%

Walmart stock opened at $127.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $134.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Key Stories Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $2,460,201.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,023,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,780,812.39. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.79, for a total value of $2,555,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 486,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,203,571.56. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,703 shares of company stock worth $34,140,843. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.