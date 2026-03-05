Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Trading 1.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.83 and last traded at $57.51. 350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.76.

Croghan Bancshares Trading Up 1.3%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18.

Croghan Bancshares Company Profile

Croghan Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company based in Ogdensburg, New York, trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol CHBH. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Croghan Savings Bank, the company delivers a full suite of retail and commercial banking services. Croghan Savings Bank traces its heritage to 1885, operating as a mutual savings institution committed to serving local customers with personalized financial solutions.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit.

