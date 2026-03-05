Critical Comparison: Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) versus Riskgeorge In (OTCMKTS:RSKIA)

Riskgeorge In (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) and Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Riskgeorge In and Allient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Riskgeorge In alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riskgeorge In 35.71% 14.41% 12.77% Allient 3.50% 11.49% 5.52%

Dividends

Riskgeorge In pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Allient pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Riskgeorge In pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allient pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riskgeorge In $22.54 million 3.84 $7.13 million $1.70 10.42 Allient $529.97 million 2.03 $13.17 million $1.12 56.74

This table compares Riskgeorge In and Allient”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Allient has higher revenue and earnings than Riskgeorge In. Riskgeorge In is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Riskgeorge In shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Allient shares are held by institutional investors. 59.8% of Riskgeorge In shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Allient shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Riskgeorge In and Allient, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riskgeorge In 0 0 0 0 0.00 Allient 0 4 2 0 2.33

Allient has a consensus target price of $57.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.52%. Given Allient’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allient is more favorable than Riskgeorge In.

Risk & Volatility

Riskgeorge In has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allient has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allient beats Riskgeorge In on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riskgeorge In

(Get Free Report)

George Risk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. It operates in three segments: security line products, cable and wiring tools (Labor Saving Devices – LSDI) products, and all other products. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers. Its products are used for residential, commercial, industrial, and government installations. The company serves security alarm distributors, alarm installers, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors of off-the-shelf keyboards. George Risk Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is based in Kimball, Nebraska.

About Allient

(Get Free Report)

Allient Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives. The company sells its products to end customers and original equipment manufacturers in vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets through direct sales force, authorized manufacturers’ representatives, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Allient Inc. in August 2023. Allient Inc. was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Riskgeorge In Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskgeorge In and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.