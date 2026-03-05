Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) CFO Tobin Schilke Sells 6,713 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) CFO Tobin Schilke sold 6,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $266,304.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,060.07. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $39.34. 101,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,278. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.42. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $57.99. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.23.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.08. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,046.22% and a negative return on equity of 41.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CRNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.78.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases. The company’s proprietary platform leverages insights into hormone receptor signaling to design small-molecule candidates that address conditions driven by dysregulated hormone activity. Crinetics’ research efforts center on targeting somatostatin, vasopressin and other GPCR-mediated pathways with orally bioavailable molecules intended to improve patient convenience and adherence.
The company’s lead product candidate, paltusotine (formerly CRN04777), is a selective, non-peptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist being evaluated for the treatment of acromegaly and carcinoid syndrome diarrhea.
