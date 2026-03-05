Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) CFO Tobin Schilke Sells 6,713 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) CFO Tobin Schilke sold 6,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $266,304.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,060.07. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $39.34. 101,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,278. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.42. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $57.99. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.23.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.08. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,046.22% and a negative return on equity of 41.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,381,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,110,000 after buying an additional 2,574,683 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 488.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,648,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,869 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,933,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,258,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,426,000 after acquiring an additional 926,765 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,723,000 after acquiring an additional 625,779 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.78.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases. The company’s proprietary platform leverages insights into hormone receptor signaling to design small-molecule candidates that address conditions driven by dysregulated hormone activity. Crinetics’ research efforts center on targeting somatostatin, vasopressin and other GPCR-mediated pathways with orally bioavailable molecules intended to improve patient convenience and adherence.

The company’s lead product candidate, paltusotine (formerly CRN04777), is a selective, non-peptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist being evaluated for the treatment of acromegaly and carcinoid syndrome diarrhea.

Further Reading

