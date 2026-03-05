Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,389 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $12,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 73.6% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $59.08 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.3513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

