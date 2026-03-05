Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 302,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,624 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $20,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 400.0% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 334.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 634.5% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Altria Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Altria Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock opened at $68.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 29.84% and a negative return on equity of 287.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 103.16%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc (NYSE: MO) is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company’s operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria’s principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.