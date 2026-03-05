Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 26,840 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,840 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,431,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 318,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $810,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 156.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $102.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $103.53.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index of the 800 smallest issuers in the Russell 1000 Index. The Index includes equity securities issued by issuers, which range in size between approximately $1.7 billion and $12 billion, though these amounts may change from time to time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.