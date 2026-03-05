Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $17,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APP. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 2.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.32, for a total value of $103,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,402.28. This trade represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total value of $5,000,102.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 277,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,097,294.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AppLovin from $860.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $720.00 price objective on AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AppLovin from $710.00 to $585.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.14.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $482.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.51. AppLovin Corporation has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $745.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $571.72.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.35. AppLovin had a net margin of 57.42% and a return on equity of 245.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

