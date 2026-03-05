Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,846 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $19,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,485,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock opened at $375.66 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $382.34. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $377.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.97.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

