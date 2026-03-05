Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,449 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,273.0% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,981,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,039,000 after buying an additional 7,917,178 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,491,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,634,000 after buying an additional 178,904 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,955,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,659,000 after acquiring an additional 138,262 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,787,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,656,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,683,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,743,000 after acquiring an additional 314,494 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $153.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.48.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

