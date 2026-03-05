Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,320 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $21,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,059,000 after buying an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 715.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,097,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,908,000 after acquiring an additional 87,322 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.90, for a total value of $144,780.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 50,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,368.60. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Welch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total transaction of $204,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,417.59. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,679 shares of company stock worth $2,132,403. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Clean Harbors stock opened at $292.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.81. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $298.12. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.48%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Clean Harbors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.18.

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

