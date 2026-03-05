Crcm LP Takes $6.22 Million Position in ALT5 Sigma Corporation $ALTS

Crcm LP purchased a new position in shares of ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,312,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,000. ALT5 Sigma comprises 1.7% of Crcm LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTS. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ALT5 Sigma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALT5 Sigma in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ALT5 Sigma during the third quarter worth $33,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in ALT5 Sigma in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ALT5 Sigma in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ALT5 Sigma in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

ALTS opened at $1.54 on Thursday. ALT5 Sigma Corporation has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter. ALT5 Sigma had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 133.06%.

ALT5 Sigma Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the large unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates under the Biotechnology and Recycling segments. The Biotechnology segment focuses on finding treatments for conditions that cause severe pain and bringing to market drugs with non-addictive pain-relieving properties.

