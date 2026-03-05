Crcm LP Purchases 253,490 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. $HHH

Crcm LP grew its position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 560,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,490 shares during the period. Howard Hughes comprises approximately 12.3% of Crcm LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Crcm LP owned approximately 0.94% of Howard Hughes worth $46,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,900.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 94,287 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 2,368.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,292,000 after purchasing an additional 159,205 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Howard Hughes

In other Howard Hughes news, Director R Scot Sellers bought 5,000 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.94 per share, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 67,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262,274.98. The trade was a 8.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howard Hughes Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:HHH opened at $71.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.95. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.40 and a 52-week high of $91.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $1.26. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $624.45 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HHH. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Articles

