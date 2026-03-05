Craig Hallum Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 71.14% from the stock’s previous close.

ETON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eton Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ETON opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $470.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.12 and a beta of 1.19. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETON. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,860,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,030,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,935,000 after purchasing an additional 40,756 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,344,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,208,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 294,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after buying an additional 63,480 shares in the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing generic and proprietary pharmaceutical products for patients with rare and underserved diseases. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, the company leverages its expertise in hormone therapies and complex molecules to address treatment areas where patient need is high and competition is limited. Since its founding in 2016, Eton has sought to build a diversified portfolio that combines established generic medicines with targeted branded offerings.

The company’s product lineup includes thyroid hormone replacements such as desiccated thyroid and liothyronine, as well as pyrimethamine tablets indicated for toxoplasmosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.