Corient IA LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Corient IA LLC lowered its holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Corient IA LLC’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Mirion Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $4,182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 187.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 825,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 537,900 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 608,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 290,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore assumed coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mirion Technologies in a report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Mirion Technologies Stock Down 1.2%

MIR stock opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 196.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $277.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.17 million. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.11%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.570 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mirion Technologies

In other news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $8,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,509,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,779,424.75. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company’s portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion’s product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

