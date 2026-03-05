Corient IA LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Corient IA LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 144.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.0% of Corient IA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Corient IA LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 32.0% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,291,000 after buying an additional 22,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shareholders approved Eli Lilly's acquisition of Ventyx Biosciences, clearing a regulatory/transactional hurdle that extends Lilly's pipeline and inorganic growth options.

Positive Sentiment: Lilly advanced remternetug (an Alzheimer's asset) testing in China, broadening its geographic trial footprint and potentially improving future market access in a key region for neurodegenerative therapies.

Positive Sentiment: Lilly progressed a new oral diabetes candidate in China (Phase 1 update), supporting continued expansion of its diabetes/GLP-1 franchise beyond injectable offerings. Pipeline diversification can support longer-term revenue growth.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst/market commentary (Zacks) flags Lilly as a strong momentum name and notes elevated investor attention—coverage that can support continued flows and multiple expansion if momentum resumes.

Neutral Sentiment: The DIA 2026 Global Annual Meeting will bring cross-sector life-sciences attention to product development themes; this is industry-positive but not a direct LLY catalyst.

Neutral Sentiment: Broader market rotation stories (e.g., articles arguing biotech is outperforming AI) could redirect funds into pharma/biotech, a potential tailwind but uncertain for any single name.

Neutral Sentiment: Competitor/sector updates (e.g., J&J immunology & neuroscience growth) highlight competitive dynamics in immunology/neuroscience but are not an immediate direct hit to Lilly's headline momentum.

Negative Sentiment: Valuation and momentum checks note cooling short-term performance after years of strong gains; concerns about stretched multiples are pressuring sentiment and limiting upside near term.

Negative Sentiment: Some retail/investing commentary recommends reallocating from Lilly into other "unstoppable" stocks, creating narrative-driven outflows and headline risk for momentum investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,229.59.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.4%

LLY opened at $1,004.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,049.25 and a 200-day moving average of $936.91. The company has a market capitalization of $947.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Featured Articles

