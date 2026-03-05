CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Price Target Lowered to $126.00 at Citigroup

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRWV has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on CoreWeave from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on CoreWeave from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. CoreWeave has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $187.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 102,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $7,565,570.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 185,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,623,766.17. This trade represents a 35.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 111,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $8,066,200.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,922,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,738,461.80. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,336,165 shares of company stock worth $372,860,338.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CoreWeave by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,478 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CoreWeave by 446,194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,013,000 after buying an additional 17,847,760 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CoreWeave by 22,624.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,812,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796,077 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the fourth quarter worth $230,099,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter.

Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave announced a multi‑year agreement to power Perplexity’s AI inference workloads — a bellwether customer win that validates CoreWeave’s specialization in low‑latency inference infrastructure and likely supports revenue consistency from high‑volume inference demand. CoreWeave Announces Agreement to Power Perplexity’s AI Inference Workloads

CoreWeave announced a multi‑year agreement to power Perplexity’s AI inference workloads — a bellwether customer win that validates CoreWeave’s specialization in low‑latency inference infrastructure and likely supports revenue consistency from high‑volume inference demand. Positive Sentiment: Management points to a very large, contractually secured backlog (~$66.8B per recent coverage), which underpins multi‑year revenue visibility and is a central bullish argument that investors cite when valuing future cash flows. CoreWeave press release / company disclosure

Management points to a very large, contractually secured backlog (~$66.8B per recent coverage), which underpins multi‑year revenue visibility and is a central bullish argument that investors cite when valuing future cash flows. Positive Sentiment: Some sell‑side support persists: H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy and Citi/other firms continue to cover the name (Citigroup lowered its price target but maintained a Buy), leaving analyst attention and potential institutional interest intact. Benzinga (Citigroup price target note)

Some sell‑side support persists: H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy and Citi/other firms continue to cover the name (Citigroup lowered its price target but maintained a Buy), leaving analyst attention and potential institutional interest intact. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reports in early March show effectively no reported short position (data here is noisy/unusual), so short‑covering dynamics are not a clear driver right now.

Short‑interest reports in early March show effectively no reported short position (data here is noisy/unusual), so short‑covering dynamics are not a clear driver right now. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities‑fraud class actions and a flurry of law‑firm notices (lead‑plaintiff deadlines around March 13) have emerged following Q4 weakness — this legal overhang increases uncertainty and can pressure sentiment and trading. Hagens Berman / GlobeNewswire

Multiple securities‑fraud class actions and a flurry of law‑firm notices (lead‑plaintiff deadlines around March 13) have emerged following Q4 weakness — this legal overhang increases uncertainty and can pressure sentiment and trading. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results showed explosive revenue growth but a larger net loss (reported ~$452M) and an EPS miss; management’s heavy capex plan and higher interest expense have raised execution and leverage concerns that drove recent steep share declines. Seeking Alpha (Q4 analysis)

Q4 results showed explosive revenue growth but a larger net loss (reported ~$452M) and an EPS miss; management’s heavy capex plan and higher interest expense have raised execution and leverage concerns that drove recent steep share declines. Negative Sentiment: Coverage and opinion pieces range from “bargain” to “warning”/downgrade calls; negative headlines (earnings miss, heavy capex, allegations) and reports of insider selling have amplified volatility and contributed to recent selling pressure. Seeking Alpha (rating downgrade/opinion) AmericanBankingNews (insider selling)

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

