Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Cooper Companies updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 4.580-4.660 EPS.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of COO stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $91.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.80 per share, with a total value of $808,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 236,151 shares in the company, valued at $19,081,000.80. This represents a 4.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Rivas acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.13 per share, for a total transaction of $82,130.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,010.33. The trade was a 9.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,416 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COO shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Cooper Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women’s health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

