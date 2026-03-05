ConocoPhillips (COP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/5/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $144.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

2/23/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2026 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

2/17/2026 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by Roth Mkm from “buy” to “neutral”. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by Argus from $111.00 to $128.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $113.00 to $118.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $111.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $121.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $103.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $133.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Roth Mkm. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by Wolfe Research from $122.00 to $123.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $108.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $98.00 to $113.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by Capital One Financial Corporation from $111.00 to $116.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Bank of America Corporation. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by Wolfe Research from $126.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $98.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $109.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by Capital One Financial Corporation from $112.00 to $111.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by Wolfe Research from $131.00 to $126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $116.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $46,315,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 325,972 shares in the company, valued at $30,152,410. The trade was a 60.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Further Reading

