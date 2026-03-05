Conflux (CFX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.72 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $261.77 million and approximately $17.72 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.0504 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,883.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $461.98 or 0.00633858 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00012329 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.14 or 0.00503736 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00076811 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.29 or 0.00320082 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00012050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,188,860,614 coins and its circulating supply is 5,188,847,494 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,188,779,627.78. The last known price of Conflux is 0.05005358 USD and is up 4.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $16,930,974.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

