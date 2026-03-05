Concordium (CCD) Price Hits $0.0065 on Exchanges

Concordium (CCD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, Concordium has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Concordium has a market capitalization of $76.53 million and approximately $631.18 thousand worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium was first traded on February 10th, 2022. Concordium’s total supply is 14,355,235,055 coins and its circulating supply is 11,719,291,801 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/@concordium.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology. The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus. Telegram, Discord, Medium”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concordium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

