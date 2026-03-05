Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.01, but opened at $11.71. Compania Cervecerias Unidas shares last traded at $12.1160, with a volume of 99,161 shares changing hands.

CCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.50.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 4.03%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arax Advisory Partners grew its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 917.9% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 1,252.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA (NYSE: CCU) is a Chile-based beverages company with operations across Latin America. The company engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, soft drinks, wines, mineral water and other non-alcoholic beverages. Through a combination of owned brands and licensing agreements, CCU serves both domestic and export markets with a diversified portfolio designed to meet evolving consumer tastes.

In its beer segment, CCU produces flagship brands such as Cristal, Escudo and Royal Guard, while also brewing international labels under license, including Heineken in select markets.

