Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Sold by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas trimmed its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 99.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 736,533 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Comcast were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 173.7% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 768 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $32.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $1,892,549.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 622,336 shares in the company, valued at $20,325,493.76. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.