Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.51, but opened at $7.78. Cognyte Software shares last traded at $7.5650, with a volume of 72,891 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on CGNT. Wall Street Zen raised Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Cognyte Software Trading Up 4.7%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $597.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.The business had revenue of $100.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.58 million. Cognyte Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.240 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 88,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $887,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 82,119 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,000. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. is a global provider of security analytics solutions that was spun off from NICE Ltd. in early 2021. Headquartered in Israel, the company delivers specialized software and services designed to help government agencies, law enforcement organizations and critical infrastructure operators process and analyze large volumes of data for intelligence and investigative purposes.

The company’s core offerings include advanced analytics platforms that aggregate and visualize structured and unstructured data from diverse sources, such as communications metadata, open-source intelligence and sensor feeds.

