CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,682,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678,102 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $111,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,453,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,402,000 after buying an additional 199,418 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 38,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the period. 111 Capital lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. 111 Capital now owns 51,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in CocaCola by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 489,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,326 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $1,722,074.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 173,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,028,536. The trade was a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $26,046,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,410,296.60. The trade was a 49.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,036 shares of company stock worth $44,410,822. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on CocaCola from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

CocaCola stock opened at $78.07 on Thursday. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.01.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

