Coats Group (LON:COA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95.60 and last traded at GBX 95.10, with a volume of 1464281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COA shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 target price on shares of Coats Group in a report on Friday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coats Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 121.67.

Coats Group Stock Up 9.6%

About Coats Group

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Coats is a world-leading Tier 2 manufacturer and trusted partner for the apparel and footwear industries. We deliver essential materials, components, and software solutions that help our customers grow, compete and win.

With over 250 years of industry expertise, we’re shaping the future of the apparel and footwear supply chain through insight-led innovation, impactful sustainability practices, and digital technologies that unlock better product quality, efficiency and performance.

Headquartered in the UK, Coats is a FTSE 250 company and a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index.

