Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Trading Up 5% – Here’s Why

Cloopen Group Holding Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:RAAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. 12,243 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Cloopen Group Stock Up 1.3%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

About Cloopen Group

Cloopen Group (NYSE: RAAS) is a leading cloud communications provider offering enterprise-grade communications platform as a service (CPaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) solutions. Leveraging proprietary cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence capabilities, the company enables organizations to integrate voice, messaging, and multimedia interactions into their customer engagement workflows. Its modular platform supports outbound dialing, verified messaging, interactive voice response, video conferencing, and chatbot-driven automation.

The company’s product suite is designed to address customer service, marketing outreach, risk control, and verification needs across diverse industries.

