Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN is Norwood Investment Partners LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Norwood Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 853,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,431 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Analytics comprises approximately 13.2% of Norwood Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Norwood Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $15,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 54.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 84.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 189.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 278.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.55 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.20, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.67. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $30.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 93,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $2,201,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 474,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,113,232.16. The trade was a 16.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 74,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $1,746,983.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 138,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,487.20. This trade represents a 34.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,002,699 shares of company stock worth $23,692,518. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.