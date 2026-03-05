Clarke (TSE:CKI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clarke (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of C$18.83 million during the quarter. Clarke had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 34.18%.

Shares of TSE CKI opened at C$21.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$291.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of -0.06. Clarke has a 52 week low of C$18.76 and a 52 week high of C$36.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.12.

In other Clarke news, insider Brosseau &Amp; Associates Inc. Letko sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$69,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,580,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,195,099. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Clarke Inc is an investment holding company that invests in a diversified group of businesses, operating primarily in Canada. It operates in two segments namely, Investment and Hospitality. The Investment segment includes investments in a diversified group of businesses, operating primarily in Canada. The Hospitality segment includes the ownership and operation of hotels and the provision of hotel management services to third parties by Holloway. The maximum revenue for the company is generated from the Hospitality Segment.

