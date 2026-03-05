Citizens Financial Services Inc. (CZFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on March 27th

Citizens Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.
Citizens Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Citizens Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citizens Financial Services to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.
Citizens Financial Services Stock Down 4.0%
Shares of NASDAQ CZFS traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.66. 12,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,017. The stock has a market cap of $291.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.60. Citizens Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Citizens Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
View Our Latest Research Report on CZFS
Citizens Financial Services Company Profile
Citizens Financial Services, Inc (NASDAQ:CZFS) is a bank holding company headquartered in Elderton, Pennsylvania, providing a range of retail and commercial banking services through its primary subsidiary, Citizens Savings Bank. The company offers deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, supported by online and mobile banking platforms tailored to personal and business clients.
Beyond deposit-taking, Citizens Financial Services underwrites a variety of lending products, including residential mortgage loans, home equity financing, commercial real estate loans, construction lending and consumer installment loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens Financial Services
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.