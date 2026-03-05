Citizens Financial Services Inc. (CZFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on March 27th

Citizens Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Citizens Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Citizens Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citizens Financial Services to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Citizens Financial Services Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CZFS traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.66. 12,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,017. The stock has a market cap of $291.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.60. Citizens Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citizens Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.79 million during the quarter. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 21.08%. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Citizens Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc (NASDAQ:CZFS) is a bank holding company headquartered in Elderton, Pennsylvania, providing a range of retail and commercial banking services through its primary subsidiary, Citizens Savings Bank. The company offers deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, supported by online and mobile banking platforms tailored to personal and business clients.

Beyond deposit-taking, Citizens Financial Services underwrites a variety of lending products, including residential mortgage loans, home equity financing, commercial real estate loans, construction lending and consumer installment loans.

