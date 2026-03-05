Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) President Sells $969,275.42 in Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) President Heath Tarbert sold 10,753 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $969,275.42. Following the sale, the president directly owned 535,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,238,240.72. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Heath Tarbert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Circle Internet Group alerts:

On Monday, March 2nd, Heath Tarbert sold 122,007 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $11,496,719.61.

On Monday, December 22nd, Heath Tarbert sold 3,048 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $274,380.96.

On Friday, December 12th, Heath Tarbert sold 1,300 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $117,130.00.

Circle Internet Group Trading Up 5.6%

CRCL stock opened at $105.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion and a PE ratio of -56.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.00. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.90 and a 1 year high of $298.99.

Institutional Trading of Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group ( NYSE:CRCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $770.23 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter valued at $65,261,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the third quarter valued at $2,491,000. Telligent Fund LP bought a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,263,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong raised its position in Circle Internet Group by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 283,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,648,000 after purchasing an additional 182,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Circle Internet Group by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,039,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRCL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Circle Internet Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Circle Internet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Circle Internet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRCL

Key Circle Internet Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:

About Circle Internet Group

(Get Free Report)

Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USD Coin (USDC), a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Circle Internet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circle Internet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.