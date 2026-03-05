Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Insider Sells $1,800,000.00 in Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 425,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,276,550. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Nikhil Chandhok also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 22nd, Nikhil Chandhok sold 10,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00.
- On Friday, December 12th, Nikhil Chandhok sold 10,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00.
Circle Internet Group Price Performance
Shares of CRCL opened at $105.24 on Thursday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.90 and a 12 month high of $298.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion and a PE ratio of -56.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRCL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research lowered Circle Internet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group from $190.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Circle Internet Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Circle Internet Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.
Circle Internet Group News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Cryptocurrency strength is lifting CRCL alongside other crypto-linked names (Bitcoin surge driving premarket gains), providing immediate demand tailwinds for USDC usage and stablecoin flows. Crypto Stocks Strategy, Coinbase, and Circle Jump in Premarket Trading Wednesday
- Positive Sentiment: Fundamental momentum: Circle reported a strong quarter (revenue up sharply year-over-year and an EPS beat) and analysts/narratives point to rising USDC adoption plus new AI-related monetization initiatives — both support higher revenue expectations. Why Circle Internet Stock Surged Today
- Positive Sentiment: Options market activity has shown above-normal call buying, which can amplify short-term upside moves through speculative positioning or hedging flows. MarketBeat CRCL News
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst positioning is mixed but active: Mizuho raised its target (and cited geopolitical/rate commentary that benefits stablecoins), while other firms are issuing a range of ratings — these notes influence sentiment but give mixed directional signal. Circle Internet Stock Gets an Iran Bump
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/regulatory items (e.g., CLARITY Act timing) are being monitored — outcomes could be material, but near-term directional impact is uncertain until details emerge. CLARITY Act coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Heavy clustered insider selling across senior management and directors (notable recent Form 4 filings from President Heath Tarbert and Director M. Michele Burns, plus other leaders) can sap investor confidence and add selling pressure. Tarbert Form 4 Burns Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Some downward target revisions (e.g., Needham cut its target) introduce valuation headwinds and can increase volatility even as operational metrics improve. Needham price target cut
Circle Internet Group Company Profile
Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USD Coin (USDC), a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.
Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.
