Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Insider Sells $1,800,000.00 in Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 425,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,276,550. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nikhil Chandhok also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Circle Internet Group alerts:

On Monday, December 22nd, Nikhil Chandhok sold 10,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00.

On Friday, December 12th, Nikhil Chandhok sold 10,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00.

Circle Internet Group Price Performance

Shares of CRCL opened at $105.24 on Thursday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.90 and a 12 month high of $298.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion and a PE ratio of -56.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Circle Internet Group ( NYSE:CRCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $770.23 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRCL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research lowered Circle Internet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group from $190.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

View Our Latest Report on CRCL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Circle Internet Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Circle Internet Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Circle Internet Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USD Coin (USDC), a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Circle Internet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circle Internet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.