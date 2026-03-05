Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 605,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,940 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $58,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth $43,935,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 711.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 33,028 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 9.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,730,000 after purchasing an additional 85,925 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at about $1,158,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Churchill Downs Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of CHDN opened at $90.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $118.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.59.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $665.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.01 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 13.09%.Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a leading American entertainment and gaming company best known for operating the Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky, home of the annual Kentucky Derby. Beyond its signature thoroughbred racing venue, the company manages a diversified portfolio of live racing facilities, casinos, and off-track betting operations. Its services encompass pari-mutuel wagering, historical horse racing machines, and online betting through its TwinSpires platform, reaching horse racing and sports betting enthusiasts nationwide.

In its live racing segment, Churchill Downs oversees a network of racetracks and racing festivals, offering year-round events in multiple states.

