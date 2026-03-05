Christopher Wilks Sells 850,000 Shares of Silex Systems (ASX:SLX) Stock

Silex Systems Limited (ASX:SLX – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Wilks sold 850,000 shares of Silex Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.63, for a total value of A$5,635,500.00.

Silex Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.11, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 31.31, a quick ratio of 18.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Silex Systems

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology. Silex Systems Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

