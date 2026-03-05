ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) Director Bradley Mcginnis Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) Director Bradley Mcginnis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,301 shares in the company, valued at $446,024.15. The trade was a 6.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of COFS stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.80. 45,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,696. The company has a market capitalization of $432.58 million, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57.

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.80 million. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChoiceOne Financial Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 77.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 617.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 19.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COFS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered ChoiceOne Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Hovde Group downgraded shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChoiceOne Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

View Our Latest Report on COFS

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Jackson, Michigan. Through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank, it provides a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company’s primary operations are concentrated in community banking, spanning retail deposits, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage origination, and treasury management solutions.

ChoiceOne Bank offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and online and mobile banking platforms designed to meet the needs of its customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.