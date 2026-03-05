China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Shares Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 24,925 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 67,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.0360.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99.

China Construction Bank Corporation (OTCMKTS:CICHF) is one of the largest commercial banks in China, offering a comprehensive range of financial products and services. Its core business activities include corporate banking, personal banking, and treasury operations. The bank provides lending solutions, deposit accounts, trade financing, cash management, and foreign exchange services to meet the needs of governments, state-owned enterprises, multinational corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises, and individual customers.

Founded in 1954 and restructured as a joint-stock commercial bank in 1996, China Construction Bank has grown into a key player in China’s banking sector, ranking among the country’s “Big Four” state-owned banks.

