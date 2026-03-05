Chain (XCN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.12 Million

Chain (XCN) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Chain has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Chain has a market cap of $180.08 million and $6.12 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,885.49 or 0.99029434 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,556.82 or 0.99552016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Chain Token Profile

Chain’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,402,432,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,423,240,152 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. Chain’s official message board is blog.onyx.org.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts. Telegram, Discord, MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

