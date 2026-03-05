CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) CEO Sells $680,550.00 in Stock

CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) CEO Xingjuan Chao sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $680,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 711,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,409,811.80. This represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, February 23rd, Xingjuan Chao sold 2,084 shares of CeriBell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $41,242.36.

On Monday, January 5th, Xingjuan Chao sold 79,000 shares of CeriBell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $1,680,330.00.

CeriBell stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.79. 165,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,835. CeriBell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $669.63 million, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CeriBell ( NASDAQ:CBLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. CeriBell had a negative net margin of 59.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $24.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CeriBell, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CeriBell from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CeriBell from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CeriBell by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in CeriBell by 3,971.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CeriBell by 97.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CeriBell by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CeriBell by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period.

CeriBell Corp (NASDAQ: CBLL) is a healthcare technology company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of automated newborn hearing screening devices. The company offers a suite of medical diagnostic tools based on otoacoustic emissions (OAE) and auditory brainstem response (ABR) technologies, enabling early detection of auditory impairments in infants. CeriBell’s solutions are used in hospitals, birthing centers and audiology clinics to support universal newborn hearing screening programs aimed at improving language development outcomes through prompt intervention.

The company’s product portfolio includes handheld and desktop screening units, proprietary software for data management, and accessories designed to streamline testing workflows.

