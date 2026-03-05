Century Communities, Inc. $CCS Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,905,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100,895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Century Communities worth $120,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCS. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $1,162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,375,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,341,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,569,000 after acquiring an additional 282,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 179.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 134,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 86,341 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCS shares. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Century Communities from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Dale Francescon sold 100,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $7,251,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 561,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,686,795.28. This represents a 15.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $64.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.98.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. Century Communities had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.58%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc is a national homebuilder and land developer headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development, construction and sale of single- and multi-family residential homes, offering a range of floor plans and design options to homebuyers. In addition to its core homebuilding activities, Century Communities provides ancillary services such as mortgage financing, title and closing services, and insurance products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, aiming to deliver a comprehensive homebuying experience.

Founded in 2009, Century Communities rapidly expanded through both organic growth and strategic land acquisitions, positioning itself in high-growth markets across the United States.

