Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNC. Argus raised Centene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho set a $47.00 price target on Centene in a report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Centene from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

Get Centene alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Centene

Centene Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE:CNC opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. Centene has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $66.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. Centene had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $49.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Centene has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Centene by 136.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene’s offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.