Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.66, Zacks reports.

Company plans a conditional marketing authorisation (CMA) submission in Europe in Q3 2026 for Iopofosine I‑131 following EMA SAWP guidance, targeting potential approval and commercialization as early as 2027.

Cellectar says it will pursue an Accelerated Approval pathway in the U.S. (FDA Breakthrough designation) and intends to submit an NDA about 1–2 months after initiating the confirmatory Phase III in the 2nd‑line post‑BTKi setting, with a targeted six‑month review window.

The company reports that full 12‑month CLOVER‑WaM follow‑up strengthens response durability, PFS and subgroup signals versus prior cuts, and believes moving to an earlier (2nd‑line) setting materially increases the addressable U.S. population.

Pipeline advancement includes initiation of the CLR‑125 Phase 1b dose‑finding study in triple‑negative breast cancer (two sites active, more to come) with early interim safety, dosimetry and preliminary efficacy data expected mid‑2026.

Financial runway is limited—cash and equivalents were $13.2M at year‑end 2025 (company says adequate into Q3 2026), and initiation of the CLR‑225 alpha program’s Phase 1 is contingent on additional funding despite completed IND‑enabling work and supply agreements.

Cellectar Biosciences stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.82. 21,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,009. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 41,704 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter worth $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 45,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 24,089 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted cancer therapies and imaging agents. The company’s proprietary phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) technology platform is designed to selectively deliver therapeutic and diagnostic payloads to malignant cells while sparing healthy tissue. Through its PDC approach, Cellectar aims to improve the efficacy and safety profile of traditional treatments like chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Its lead therapeutic candidate, CLR 131, is a radioisotope‐labeled PDC being evaluated in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory B‐cell malignancies, including multiple myeloma and non‐Hodgkin lymphoma.

