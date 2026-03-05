Celcuity, Inc. $CELC Stock Holdings Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,059,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Celcuity were worth $101,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Celcuity in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 611.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Celcuity in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 78.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CELC opened at $112.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 12.26 and a current ratio of 12.26. Celcuity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $120.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CELC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Celcuity from $68.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $108.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Celcuity in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celcuity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

In related news, Director Richard E. Buller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $317,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,464.40. This trade represents a 30.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Dalvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,802,700. This represents a 18.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

