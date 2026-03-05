Casper (CSPR) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Week

Casper (CSPR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Casper has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $40.31 million and $1.03 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 11th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 14,399,219,656 coins and its circulating supply is 13,516,275,314 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 14,398,461,872 with 13,907,165,166 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.00300837 USD and is up 4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $1,278,683.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

