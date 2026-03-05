Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Casio Computer Co. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $104.75, but opened at $90.2750. Casio Computer shares last traded at $92.1450, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Casio Computer Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Casio Computer alerts:

About Casio Computer

(Get Free Report)

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based multinational company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of consumer and commercial electronics. Founded in 1957 by Tadao Kashio, the company initially gained recognition for its pioneering work in compact calculators. Over the decades, it has expanded its product portfolio to include timepieces, digital cameras, electronic musical instruments, label printers, cash registers and data loggers.

Among its most well-known offerings are the G-SHOCK and Baby-G lines of shock-resistant watches, which have become staples in both casual and professional wear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.