Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) CEO Sells $626,190.60 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) CEO John Casella sold 6,726 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $626,190.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,775.90. This represents a 19.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CWST stock opened at $93.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.93 and a 200-day moving average of $95.79. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $121.24. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 779.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $469.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.32 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CWST shares. Weiss Ratings cut Casella Waste Systems from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 3,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

