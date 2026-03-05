Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL Stake Increased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $20,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 33.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $536,842,000 after acquiring an additional 358,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,049,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,092,000 after acquiring an additional 558,710 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 655,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,582,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 6.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 535,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after purchasing an additional 33,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,203,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.38, for a total transaction of $14,989,158.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,810,324.44. This represents a 24.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.05, for a total value of $745,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,742.85. This trade represents a 32.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 68,289 shares of company stock valued at $28,125,467 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price objective on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.83.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $388.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $368.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $293.43 and a twelve month high of $435.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 14.76%.The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.72%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company’s operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

