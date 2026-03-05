Cardano (ADA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $10.44 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $10.44 billion and approximately $843.52 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,131.98 or 0.02925191 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000106 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000138 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00012983 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00005541 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001778 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00003523 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002568 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000110 BTC.
Cardano Profile
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,994,838,422 coins and its circulating supply is 37,997,904,336 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is cardano.org/news/atom.xml. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
