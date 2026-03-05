Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF $CGNG Stake Boosted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report) by 206.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,765 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,219,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,748 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 503.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,291,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,493 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 139.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 784,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,245,000 after purchasing an additional 457,323 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 742,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 421,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $16,600,000.

Get Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF stock opened at $33.32 on Thursday. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $35.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.93.

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Announces Dividend

About Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 67.0%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (CGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies from the emerging markets, may include frontier markets securities. CGNG was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.