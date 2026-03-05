Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) to “Strong-Buy”

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

NYXH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Nyxoah from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nyxoah

Nyxoah Trading Up 5.1%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ NYXH opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.56. Nyxoah has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nyxoah by 35.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nyxoah by 72.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Nyxoah by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000.

About Nyxoah

(Get Free Report)

Nyxoah SA, headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, is a medical technology company focused on neuromodulation therapies for sleep‐disordered breathing. Established in 2018, the company’s primary offering is the Genio® system, a minimally invasive bilateral hypoglossal nerve stimulator designed to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). By electrically stimulating the genioglossus muscle, the device helps maintain airway patency during sleep, reducing apnea events and improving overall sleep quality.

The Genio system comprises a small, implantable stimulator positioned submentally and an external activation unit worn by the patient.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.