Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,076 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the January 29th total of 18,550 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cancom Stock Performance

Shares of Cancom stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20. Cancom has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCCMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wunderlich raised shares of Cancom to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cancom in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE is a Germany‐based IT infrastructure and managed services provider that delivers end‐to‐end technology solutions to corporate and public sector clients. The company’s offerings span the full spectrum of digital transformation, including cloud computing, IT security, networking, software licensing, and digital workplace services. By integrating hardware, software, and consulting, CANCOM aims to optimize its customers’ operational efficiency and drive innovation in a rapidly evolving technology landscape.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Munich, CANCOM has built a presence across the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) and selected markets in Europe.

